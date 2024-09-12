Insider Buying: Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ) Insider Buys 3,450 Shares of Stock

Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ – Get Free Report) insider James Jackson purchased 3,450 shares of Alliance Aviation Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.90 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$10,005.00 ($6,670.00).
Alliance Aviation Services Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
About Alliance Aviation Services
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Aviation Services
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.