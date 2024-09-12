InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. InnovAge updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
InnovAge Trading Down 6.5 %
InnovAge stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $786.01 million, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.64.
InnovAge Company Profile
