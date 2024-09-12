InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. InnovAge updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

InnovAge Trading Down 6.5 %

InnovAge stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $786.01 million, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Featured Stories

Featured Stories

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

