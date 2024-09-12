InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. InnovAge updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of INNV stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.01 million, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

