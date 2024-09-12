InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. InnovAge updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
InnovAge Price Performance
Shares of INNV stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.01 million, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99.
