Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.13

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.13 and last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 25793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Ingevity Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). Ingevity had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 809.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 40,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 101.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

