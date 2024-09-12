indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading 4% Higher

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.35. 577,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,765,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INDI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDI

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 7.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $638.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $287,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 977,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,645.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $287,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 977,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,645.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $307,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at $224,914.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,320. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.