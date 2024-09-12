Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Independent Bank stock opened at $58.91 on Monday. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 26.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 9.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 258.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,177,000 after buying an additional 215,860 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 123.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 25,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

