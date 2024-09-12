Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.62

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 25535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

The company has a market cap of C$85.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.96.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. Imaflex had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of C$28.83 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers metallized plastic films; polyethylene films and bags; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on rolls.

