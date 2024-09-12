iExec RLC Price Tops $1.47 on Major Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $106.37 million and $2.33 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00002536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009339 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001054 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,954.74 or 1.00025050 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007677 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.46639514 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $2,442,826.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars.

