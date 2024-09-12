IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Trading 5.6% Higher

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 2,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

IEH Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. IEH had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter.

IEH Company Profile

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

