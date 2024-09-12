IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,418,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.25.

Shares of IDXX opened at $490.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

