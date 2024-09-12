Idaho Trust Bank Takes $211,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,259.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,114,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $146,782,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,831,000. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,997,000 after purchasing an additional 938,356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

