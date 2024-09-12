Idaho Trust Bank Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust comprises 1.4% of Idaho Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Idaho Trust Bank owned about 0.26% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth $287,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GSG stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $23.08.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

