Idaho Trust Bank Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $119.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.93. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $120.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

