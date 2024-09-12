Idaho Trust Bank Buys Shares of 76,768 SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000. Idaho Trust Bank owned about 0.66% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period.

Shares of RWX stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $320.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $27.68.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

