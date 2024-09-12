Idaho Trust Bank Acquires New Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 106,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,993,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 5.1% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Idaho Trust Bank owned about 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $96.65 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.72.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.