IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

IMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.28.

IAMGOLD stock traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.04. 271,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,225. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$2.71 and a 1 year high of C$7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.31.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$527.18 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.4951311 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total value of C$99,206.80. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

