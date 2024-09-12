Huobi Token (HT) Price Tops $0.47

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $75.59 million and $292,456.50 worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000093 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobi.com/en-us. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @htx_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

