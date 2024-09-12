Huntsman Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Huntsman has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years. Huntsman has a dividend payout ratio of 82.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Huntsman to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.5%.

NYSE HUN opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

