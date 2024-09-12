Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 695.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after buying an additional 9,533,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,954,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,640,000 after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,703,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,130,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,473,000 after purchasing an additional 765,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,019 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,167.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,167.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $169,545.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

