Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.60

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Huabao International Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66.

Get Huabao International alerts:

Huabao International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.2052 dividend. This is a boost from Huabao International’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Huabao International Company Profile

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, food ingredients, tobacco and aroma raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huabao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huabao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.