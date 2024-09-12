Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $124.73 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.09 or 0.00013977 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $124.73 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizen has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00037691 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,424,262 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.