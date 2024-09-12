Horizen Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $121.59 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Horizen has a market cap of $121.59 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.88 or 0.00013681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00050933 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00037274 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,423,300 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

