Hooked Protocol Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $76.38 million and $8.42 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000095 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 185,910,920.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.41389335 USD and is up 5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $7,369,836.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

