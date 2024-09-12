Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Up 1,042.9% in August

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 1,042.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HKXCY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,412. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $38.69.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.5093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.45. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.54%.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

