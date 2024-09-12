Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Raised by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $1,365,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 40,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $204.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.80 and its 200-day moving average is $203.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

