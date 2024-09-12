holoride Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market cap of $1.78 million and $11,615.23 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,359.90 or 0.04053990 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00040986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002402 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,841,149 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,841,149 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00206044 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $15,401.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

