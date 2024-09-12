HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) & BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Financial Analysis

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -25.74% -20.88% -16.97% BTCS 993.08% -13.94% -12.32%

Risk & Volatility

HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.49, indicating that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HIVE Digital Technologies and BTCS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 91.03%. BTCS has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.02%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than HIVE Digital Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and BTCS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $123.14 million 2.88 -$51.21 million ($0.59) -5.10 BTCS $1.34 million 12.79 $7.82 million $1.29 0.82

BTCS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies. HIVE Digital Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BTCS beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation. In addition, it is involved in the development of ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data and analytics platform, which allows users to query real-time and historical on-chain blockchain data. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

