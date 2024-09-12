Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives $20.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,789.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $45,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $2,750,209.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,789.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,292 shares of company stock worth $13,557,329. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,527.00 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

