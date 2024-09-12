HI (HI) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $292,300.40 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009280 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,960.69 or 0.99924011 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048279 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $282,613.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

