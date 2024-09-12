HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,533,064 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.