HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,100 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 149.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 936.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $45.23.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.35.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

