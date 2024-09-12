HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $67,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,280,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $727,688,000 after acquiring an additional 163,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,728,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,069,000 after buying an additional 1,905,356 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Gentex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,706,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,095,000 after acquiring an additional 230,873 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Gentex by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,898 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,217,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,335,000 after purchasing an additional 48,435 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $572.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.28 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNTX

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.