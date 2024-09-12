HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,750 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,150 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3,971.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $58.33 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $85.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average of $73.68.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.07%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

