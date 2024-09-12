HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $159,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 469 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,108 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 31,718 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,075 shares of company stock valued at $154,029,567. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Northland Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America raised Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

View Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PANW opened at $341.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.64. The stock has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.64 and a 52-week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.