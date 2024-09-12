HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $88,000 Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,117,000 after purchasing an additional 425,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $102,886,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $67,476,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,205.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 178,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $337.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.91. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $372.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

