HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,665,000 after buying an additional 140,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP grew its stake in Twilio by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Twilio by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,131,000 after purchasing an additional 217,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Twilio by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,250,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.33.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $632,755.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,891,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $632,755.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,891,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,475 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.52.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

