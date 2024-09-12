HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 80.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after buying an additional 3,613,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after buying an additional 2,153,488 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,007,000 after buying an additional 940,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

