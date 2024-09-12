HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -494.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $34.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

