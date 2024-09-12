HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of GBTC opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $65.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

