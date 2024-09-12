Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Henderson Opportunities Trading Down 1.9 %
LON:HOT opened at GBX 207 ($2.71) on Thursday. Henderson Opportunities has a one year low of GBX 169 ($2.21) and a one year high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 217.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 271.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,033.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
About Henderson Opportunities
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson Opportunities
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 4 Stocks to Watch as Analysts Adjust Their Expectations
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Super Micro’s Delayed Filing: A Warning or an Opportunity?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Key Reasons Why Rocket Companies Stock Will Rally Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.