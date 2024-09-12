Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson Opportunities Trading Down 1.9 %

LON:HOT opened at GBX 207 ($2.71) on Thursday. Henderson Opportunities has a one year low of GBX 169 ($2.21) and a one year high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 217.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 271.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,033.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

About Henderson Opportunities

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

