HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

HELLENiQ ENERGY Price Performance

HELLENiQ ENERGY stock remained flat at $8.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. HELLENiQ ENERGY has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

About HELLENiQ ENERGY

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the energy sector primarily in Greece, the Southeastern Europe, and the East Mediterranean. The company operates through Refining, Supply and Trading; Marketing; Production and Trading of Petrochemicals; Electricity Generation & Trading and Natural Gas; Exploration and Production of Hydrocarbons; and Electromobility segments.

