HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.
HELLENiQ ENERGY Price Performance
HELLENiQ ENERGY stock remained flat at $8.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. HELLENiQ ENERGY has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.
About HELLENiQ ENERGY
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HELLENiQ ENERGY
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for HELLENiQ ENERGY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLENiQ ENERGY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.