Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.86 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. Hedera has a market cap of $1.86 billion and $26.92 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00040620 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014537 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,962,615,236 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 36,962,615,235.88062 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05067325 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $28,125,745.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.