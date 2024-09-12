Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 28,700 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up 4.7% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $1,098,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 137,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 75,149 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,661,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,450,000 after buying an additional 118,260 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,053,000 after acquiring an additional 234,783 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

