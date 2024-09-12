Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,315 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 260,500 shares during the period. Hudbay Minerals comprises 1.2% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Hudbay Minerals worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122,794.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 126,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 126,478 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,604,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,436 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,861,000 after acquiring an additional 272,635 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,226 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 124,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 88.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 132,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

