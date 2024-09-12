Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of DOC opened at $22.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

