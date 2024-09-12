Head-To-Head Analysis: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) & Nightfood (OTCMKTS:NGTF)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Nightfood (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Nightfood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25% Nightfood N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Nightfood”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $41.61 million 2.60 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -30.43 Nightfood N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Nightfood has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sow Good.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sow Good and Nightfood, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nightfood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sow Good currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.32%. Given Sow Good’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Nightfood.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sow Good beats Nightfood on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Nightfood

Nightfood Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes sleep-friendly snack food products in the United States. It offers ice cream, cookies, chips, and candies under the Nightfood brand through direct-to-consumer, as well as wholesaler, retailers, and distributors. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

