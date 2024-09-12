Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 860 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Comcast by 25,881.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Comcast by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.78. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

