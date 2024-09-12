Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 811.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 836,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 744,471 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,859,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,031,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,336,000 after buying an additional 128,519 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,939,000. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 796.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 129,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 115,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $108.63 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $111.03. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.77.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

