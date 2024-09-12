Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Raises Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,372,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,656,000 after acquiring an additional 687,098 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Choreo LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $56.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

