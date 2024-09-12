Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 678,165 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 22,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $158.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

